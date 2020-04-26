|
BERVINKLE, JR.,
WILLIAM FREDERICK
William Frederick Bervinkle, Jr., 90, of Ocala passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala. Born July 14, 1929, William was a native of Cheswick, Pennsylvania and has lived in the Ocala area since November of 2001. He graduated from Springdale High School in May of 1949 and served in the US Army as a Radio Operator during the Korean War. William retired as the Chief Train Dispatcher for Bessemer Railroad.
In his lifetime, Bill loved to hunt turkey, fish in Canada, snowmobile and play golf. He especially loved his family and living at On Top of the World. (Quote: 'I sit on my porch and watch my grass getting cut.') Big Red, the dog, kept him company in his final days at home.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care he received at Hospice of Marion County's Legacy House.
He is survived by his wife, Linda B. (Highhouse) Bervinkle of Ocala, FL; son, Mark W. Bervinkle; daughters, Kim (Steve) Alexander and Jill Bervinkle Adler; son in-law, Dave Henegan; step-daughters, Regina (Aaron) Pickle and Patty Ann (Robert) Kettells; step-sons, Thomas Sherbondy and Stephen (Christine) Sherbondy; grandchildren, Chris (Danielle) Betz, Jordan (Ben) Denski, Dustin (Raquel) Henegan, Amanda (Joshua) Nideng, Joshua (Oriana) Vinson and Nicholas, Jack Sherbondy; great grandchildren, Cameron, Scarlet Betz, Demi, William, Rory, Rhys Henegan and Lucia Rose Vinson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Frederick Bervinkle, Sr. and Isabelle (Patton) Bervinkle; daughter, Sue Henegan and sister, Louise Porter.
He will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020