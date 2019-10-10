|
|
WELCOME,
WILLIAM H., CAPT. BILL
MARCH 31, 1942 -
OCTOBER 4, 2019
William H. Welcome, Capt. Bill, 77, of Ocala, Florida.
Survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna L. (Gauthier) Welcome; a daughter, Pamela L. Welcome and her fiance' Stephen Normandin of Woodstock Valley, CT; two sons, Christopher J. Welcome and his wife, Marilyn of Laconia NH, and Joseph W. Welcome and his wife, Kimberley of West Boylston, MA; a grandson David Thompson, Jr.; a granddaughter, Kenzie Welcome, who was the light of his life, and his little butterfly; a great- granddaughter, Savannah Thompson; and five step grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Welcome and his wife, Maureen, Robert Welcome and his wife, Janice; a sister, Claire Belton and her late husband, Edward; his mother in law, Josephine Gauthier and her late husband, Peter; three brother in laws, Leo Gauthier Bruce Gauthier and Richard Olson; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, Russell and Leonette (Gaudette) Welcome; his sister, Claudette Olson; and his infant daughter, Brenda, who died at birth.
Bill is an Army veteran of the Korean War, an avid fisherman and motorcycle rider. He was a lifetime member of the H.O.G. (Harley Owner's Group). He was a self- employed general contractor for many years, Captain and owner of the Rainbow Water Taxi on the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. He worked at the KP Hole in Dunnellon for many years before retiring in 2007. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He lived in West Boylston, MA for many years before moving to Florida in 1995.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Ocala for their excellent care and support during Bill's final journey. A special thank you to his nurses Sue and Janet of Kindred Hospice who were with the family right up until the end. Also thank you to their neighbor Nell Payne for all her support and comfort and spending time with Bill on the porch and their very good friends Randy and Sandra Catlett.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations in Bill's memory sent to Kindred Hospice 1320 SE 25th loop Suite 101 Ocala, FL. 34471.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019