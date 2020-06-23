TUBBS, WILLIAM HAROLD

William Harold Tubbs, 71, born July 20, 1948 in Newburgh, New York to Harold and Dorothy Tubbs, passed away June 15, 2020 in Ocala, Florida

William was preceded in death by both parents; and his brother, Connie Tubbs.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia L. Kollmar-Tubbs; children, William H. Tubbs, Jr. and Jennifer Ann Hart; grandchildren, Codi Hart, Tyler Hart and Michael Tubbs; brothers, Richard Tubbs and Donald Tubbs.

William is a Vietnam Veteran, who liked to build and restore things.

Arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel West, 2739 6241 S.W. SR-200, Ocala, Florida 34476. (352) 854-2266.



