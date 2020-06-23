WILLIAM HAROLD TUBBS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUBBS, WILLIAM HAROLD
William Harold Tubbs, 71, born July 20, 1948 in Newburgh, New York to Harold and Dorothy Tubbs, passed away June 15, 2020 in Ocala, Florida
William was preceded in death by both parents; and his brother, Connie Tubbs.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia L. Kollmar-Tubbs; children, William H. Tubbs, Jr. and Jennifer Ann Hart; grandchildren, Codi Hart, Tyler Hart and Michael Tubbs; brothers, Richard Tubbs and Donald Tubbs.
William is a Vietnam Veteran, who liked to build and restore things.
Arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel West, 2739 6241 S.W. SR-200, Ocala, Florida 34476. (352) 854-2266.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruce Ocala Funeral Home-West
6241 SW HIGHWAY 200
Ocala, FL 34476
3528542266
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved