1/1
William John "Bill" Boswick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" John Boswick
Ocala - William "Bill" John Boswick, 75, of Ocala, FL passed away on November 25th, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born July 1st, 1945 in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania to John and Margaret (Burdick) Boswick and was raised in Smethport, PA. He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband and father. Bill's interests include spending time with family, fishing, golf, tennis, camping, and playing cards. He enjoyed traveling around the world and collecting antiques. Bill devoted much of his time and energy to serving others by painting, pressure washing, plumbing, woodworking, and general repairs. Bill is survived by his wife Coley Boswick; sisters Joanne Clark and Kay Mattson; daughters Robin (Dave) Newman, Kari (Max) Dollar and Sarah Boswick, Step-daughter Samantha (Steve) Kostowicz, Stepson Jesse Sutton, 8 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Estelle's House, Hospice of Marion County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved