William "Bill" John Boswick

Ocala - William "Bill" John Boswick, 75, of Ocala, FL passed away on November 25th, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born July 1st, 1945 in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania to John and Margaret (Burdick) Boswick and was raised in Smethport, PA. He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband and father. Bill's interests include spending time with family, fishing, golf, tennis, camping, and playing cards. He enjoyed traveling around the world and collecting antiques. Bill devoted much of his time and energy to serving others by painting, pressure washing, plumbing, woodworking, and general repairs. Bill is survived by his wife Coley Boswick; sisters Joanne Clark and Kay Mattson; daughters Robin (Dave) Newman, Kari (Max) Dollar and Sarah Boswick, Step-daughter Samantha (Steve) Kostowicz, Stepson Jesse Sutton, 8 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Estelle's House, Hospice of Marion County.



