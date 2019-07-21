|
|
HANLEY,
WILLIAM JOSEPH
William (Bill) Joseph Hanley (66) was called to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019.
He was born on October 24, 1952 to the late Stacey Pankiw Hanley and George Philip Hanley in Detroit, Michigan. His family moved during his childhood to various places in Ohio and Michigan.
He graduated from Rochester Adams High school in 1970. He attended Eastern Michigan University and Michigan State University after high school but put his education on hold, then resumed it in 1987 as a non-traditional student with young children. He completed his Bachelor's of Science in Education at Eastern Michigan University in 1990 with the loving support of his family. After the completion of his education he pursued his dream of relocating to Orlando, Florida. Bill worked various jobs in the oil and automotive industry. He was always good with his hands and a trained mechanic.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Stacey Pankiw Hanley and George Philip Hanley formerly of Rochester Hills, Michigan.
He is survived by a host of other relatives and friends that will miss him dearly and fondly
remember his quick wit and great smile.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 21 to July 22, 2019