|
|
BAXLEY, JR., WILLIAM L.
William L. Baxley, Jr. (Bill), 72, passed away peacefully June 16, 2019. He was born to William Leo and Mary Baxley on August 25, 1946. Bill served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He returned home from service to Weirsdale to work with his father and grandmother on the family cattle ranch. He was a salesman for Seminole Stores for 20 years, a member of Marion County Cattleman's Association, Florida Farm Bureau, and member of Weirsdale Baptist Church. Bill loved to hunt with local friends, he loved gator football and was a booster over 30 years, and his heart was always in agriculture, farming, cattle.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Dianne White Baxley of 52 years; three children, Becky Baxley, Pamela (Tommy) Wilburn, and Billy (Melissa) Baxley; nine grandchildren, Kyle and Brice Buckner, Austin, Bradley, Carolann Harrison, Adison Baxley, Victoria, Jared, Austin Phillips; three great grandsons, Michael, Carson, Racey Buckner. Bill also is survived by his brother, Gary Baxley of Lecanto; and sister, Lyn Ohlinger of Ocala.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Buddy Baxley.
Per Bill's request there will be no formal services. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Ted and Diane Brandley House, 17395 SE 109th Terrace Road, Summerfield, FL 34491.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 20 to June 21, 2019