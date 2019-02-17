|
FLYNN, WILLIAM P., 87
William (Bill) P. Flynn, Jr., 87, of Rainbow Springs, formerly of Framingham, MA entered into eternity surrounded by his loved ones, after a brief illness on February 14, 2019. Bill was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to William P. Flynn, and Louise O. Flynn (Freda).
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Maureen A., of 56 years.
He has spent the past several years with his loving partner, Bonnie Dean. Devoted father of son, Kenneth M. Flynn, his wife, Barbara; and daughter, Cathleen Donovan (Flynn), of Massachusetts. Loving brother of Joan Walsh and Marylou Flynn of New Jersey; and sister-in-law, Patricia McEvoy. Extraordinary and cherished grandfather of Sara and Ryan Flynn and Zachary, Travis and Julia Donovan of Massachusetts. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends and his loving greyhound, Willow.
Bill was educated in New Jersey and received his masters' at Seton Hall. Bill served as a first lieutenant, within the army intelligence unit during the Korean War. Prior to relocating his family to Massachusetts in the early 1960,s he was employed at Arthur Young & Co in New Jersey as a computer programmer. His family was relocated after accepting an employment opportunity at Thomson & Thomson, in Boston, MA as director of the computer programming division, until he retired at the age of 54. His hobbies were salmon fishing, boating at his summer home on Sebago Lake, ME, golfing, bird hunting, daily crosswords, sudoku puzzles.
His strongest passion was for the financial markets, followed by his love for all New England sports teams. Once moving to Florida, he became very active in adopted out retired greyhounds with his wife Maureen. Not only did they adopt 13 of their own greyhounds over the years, but they facilitated the adoption of many more to third parties.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at a visitation on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11am at Roberts Funeral Home 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave Dunnellon, FL. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to the Marion County Humane Society (www.thehsmc.org) or Hospice of Marion County. Expression of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019