PULLIAM, WILLIAM

Reddick - William E. Pulliam, 87, passed away on August 15, 2020, in Reddick, FL. He was born on February 26, 1933, to Elmo T. and Anna K. Pulliam, in Reddick, Florida. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is preceded by his wife, Jeannette.

He is survived by his daughter, Ann Pulliam Downey (Steve); grandson, William Ryan Cox (Brittney); great grandchildren, Cheyenne Cox, Declan Cox, Deacon Cox, Dakota Cox.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Countryside Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Interment will follow at Millwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store