|
|
BECHT, WILLIAM 'BILL' R.
William 'Bill' R. Becht, 95, lately of Seminole, Florida formerly of Jacksonville and Salt Springs, Florida passed away quietly on February 15, 2020. At the time of his passing, he was a patient at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. Bill was a veteran of WWII having served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 until 1948. He was a cost accountant for many years at Maxwell House plant in Jacksonville. He enjoyed being outside and gardening, fishing and shrimping, most of all being with his family.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Catherine of Seminole, FL; daughter, Theresa Spooner and her husband, Jack; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great, great granddaughter.
The family will be having services at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to in memory of Bill. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020