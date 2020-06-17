RUFF,WILLIAM RANDOLPHWilliam Randolph Ruff, 71, of Birmingham, Alabama, passed peacefully on May 19, 2020. His generous spirit touched many hearts and will be greatly missed. William was born in Miami, Florida, to John and Marion Ruff.After receiving his Bachelors of Science in Agriculture from the University of Texas and his Masters of Science in Agriculture and Tropical Botany from the University of Florida, William served as a professor of many sciences including Botany, Environmental Science and Astronomy, and was known for his impeccable teaching skills, leaving every student feeling empowered. He was a prolific songwriter and musician, a budding skier, and was known for his dry and timely sense of humor. Bill overcame many struggles with mental illness in his dynamic life, and in his final decades served in numerous leadership roles with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in Birmingham and at the state level, and with Wings Across Alabama; he was a beloved facilitator, trainer, peer specialist, and colleague to all who met him. In his final years, he worked tirelessly for justice for mental health consumers through advocacy work at the State House. He will be remembered for his dedication to always helping those in need, his creative spirit, his timeless personality, and his handmade origami gifts.He is survived by his beloved daughters, Emily Ruff of Orange, Vermont, and Kelsie Ruff Smith (Chris) of Ocala, Florida; brothers, Bob (Mari) and Robbin; sister, Diana (Ruben) Lamb; two bonus granddaughters, Christina and Laura; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins, and other loved ones who were special to him.He was predeceased by his parents and his elder brother, John 'Butch' Ruff.A celebration of life will be held virtually on Saturday, June 20, 2020, the Summer Solstice, at 3:30 pm. For a link to register for the service, to share your condolences with family, and to reach a number of organizations near and dear to William who are accepting donations in his name in lieu of flowers, please visit