LUKE, WILLIAM S. (BILL)
DECEMBER 30, 1933 - JANUARY 12, 2020
William 'Bill' Sheperd Luke, 86, of Adel passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Lenox with Pastor Steve Luke officiating. Mr. Luke will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lenox. The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
Born December 30, 1933 in Tilt County, Mr. Luke was the son of the late Willie J. Luke and Annie Jane Cook Luke. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Lendon Luke.
Before retiring, he was a fire fighter and retired as captain of the Ocala, Florida Fire Department and he was a member of Saving Grace Ministries in Tifton. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War as a flight crew engineer.
Mr. Luke is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Pastor Steve and Tammy Luke of Tifton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Clinton DeWitt of Tifton and Kelly and Tommy Gray of Ocala, Florida; the mother of his children, Larry N. Johnson of Ocala, Florida; one brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Alecia Luke of Canton; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie and George Russell and Jackie and James Sheffield, all of Ocala, Florida; and five grandchildren Heather, Jennifer, Jessica, T. J. and Jordan.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial gifts may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital at .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020