SCHNEIDER,
WILLIAM HENRY
William Henry Schneider, 79, was born May 7, 1939 in Ocala, Florida. William peacefully passed away on February 17, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. Bill, as he was known by friends and relatives, was the son of Melvin E. and Lily Schneider.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Captain Patricia Schneider, who died while serving in the military in 1957, Melva Rose Myers; and his brother, Gene Schneider.
He is survived by nephews, Mel Schneider (Tracy), of Ocala, Florida and Todd Schneider (Renee), of Marco Island, Florida; niece, Megan Schneider of Ocala; stepdaughter, Connie McNeill, Summerfield, Florida; stepsons, Michael McNeill of Candler, Florida, James Hatcher of South Carolina; grandchildren, Kim Brooks (Chris), Hope Batt (Greg), Kayla McNeill, Kaylee McNeill; and several great nieces and nephews.
Bill grew up working in his family's business, Schneider's Florists until he became a Rural Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service in 1967, and retired in 1997. Bill was an avid bowler for many years, winning many awards and tournaments locally and across the state. He was a member of the Ocala Elks Club, and enjoyed playing cards with his friends at the club after work. Bill loved his Florida Gators; he was a Gator Booster and season ticket holder for football and basketball many years. If Bill declined a dinner invite, you could bet the Gators were playing that night!
He embraced his retirement years, saying his goal was to relax and enjoy himself. He did just that; he continued to watch his beloved Gators, play cards at the club with an occasional road trip to Hard Rock. He was such a kind and loving soul with a gentle innocent outlook on life; he loved to laugh and he had a unique sense of humor; he lived by the Golden Rule. Bills kindness and compassion will be missed by his family, and all who knew him.
Funeral Services and viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470. The Viewing will be from 12:00 to 1:00 followed by the service at 1:00pm. Internment will follow the service at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1515 NE 3rd Street Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019