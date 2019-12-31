|
SYLVIA, WILLIAM (BILL)
On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Bill Sylvia, loving husband, passed away at the age of 89.
Bill was born on June 2, 1930 in New Bedford, MA. In 1995 he relocated to Ocala, FL. While residing in Oak Run he met his wife, Ellen, and they married November 3, 1999.
Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon.
He is survived by his wife Ellen; his two step daughters, Elizabeth Lugo, Kathleen Lacoste and her husband, Marc Spector; and one step son, James Thiele and his wife, Beatriz.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Ocala West United Methodist Church, 9330 SW 105th Street, Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name be made to one of the following, , 378 CenterPointe Circle, Suite 1280, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, Hospice of Marion County, Inc., Post Office Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478-4860, Humane Society of Marion County, 701 NW 14th Road, Ocala, FL 34475 or any animal rescue or no kill shelter.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020