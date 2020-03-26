Home

JOHNSON, WILLIAM T.
Mr. William T. Johnson, 47, of Ocala, Florida passed away on March 18, 2020.
He is survived by his two sons, John Flowers and Casey Allen; one daughter, Kelsey Johnson; mother, Willie Mae Roberts; and step-father, Alfred Morris.
The services will be held on March 28, 2020, 11am at Temple of Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 1865 NW 42nd street Ocala, Florida. Due to the COVID-19 it's a request that only the immediate family is to attend. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Blitchton, Florida. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
