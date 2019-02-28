|
|
VERNON,
WILLIAM 'DUECE'
Ocala - Mr. William 'Duece' Vernon, age 66, transition on February 18, 2019 at the Legacy House of Marion County. He was a graduate of Vanguard High School (Class of 1971) and attended Bethune Cookman College.
Cherishing his precious memories a devoted wife, Elnora Poole Vernon; children, William Vernon, Jr., Donald Vernon, Michelle Young, VonSheila Porter, Sophia Covington; two grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Mr. William Vernon will be held 1:00PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at New St. John MBC, Dr. T.L. Brooks Pastor. Visitation for Mr. Vernon will be held on Friday at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home from 2:00PM until 7:00 PM. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019