MALLORY, WILLIAM W.
William W. Mallory (Bill), 87, of Largo, Florida passed away into God's hands on June 4, 2020. Bill was the beloved husband of Shirley (Capozzi) Mallory for 62 years and was born August 31, 1932, in Bridgeport, CT. He was the son of the late Walter and Minerva (Hebert) Mallory. Originally from Bridgeport CT, he went to Warren Harding High School and started a career at Sikorsky Aircraft prior to his Military Service in the United States Army. After serving 2 years in Germany, he returned home and met the love of his life on December 17, 1955, where they started a very special love story. He helped at her parents store, Capozzi's Supermarket and worked for Bridgeport Lumber Co. He loved music and was a musician that played the trumpet in many local dance bands and enjoyed playing the piano at home. Many people enjoyed hearing him play and Shirley especially loved to hear him play, 'Tenderly'.
In 1977, the family moved to Ocala, Florida where he enjoyed the warm weather, year round golf, working out at the YMCA. He retired from UniFirst Corporation as a Marketing Representative and was proud to be the First Place winner in the 2005 UniFirst Invitational Golf Tournament. Along with music and golf he enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy. He enjoyed pastime activities like watching golf, boxing and the NY Giants, fishing, and taking many road trips. He was a member of the American Legion, and Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church and enjoyed being a part of the 2000 Renew.
Bill lovingly leaves behind in addition to his wife; his son, William W. (Bill) Mallory II; his daughter, Kathy and her husband, David Hughes; and his much-loved granddaughter, Dessylin Hughes. He is also survived by three nieces, Dana Manzi, Donna Bongiorno, and Linda Swetz; as well as one nephew, George Trudell II; and his sister-in-law, Rosemary Trudell. We can't forget to mention Maggie, his loyal canine companion and his many close friends.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; sister, Gloria Janosko; and nephew, Jeff Janosko.
Bill will be laid to rest at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL once graveside services can be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity in Bill's memory.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.