BROWN, WILLIE BEA
Willie Bea Brown, 60, passed away on December 13, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted companion, Sherri 'SueBell;' children, Tiffany, Willie, Jr., Markey, Roderick, Kelvin, and Ammie; stepchildren, Bobby, Michael, Todd, Astyn and Kimberli; sisters, Betty, Cathy, Katie, Gloria, Jinnise, Sylvia; brothers, Howard, Jr., Arthur Jr., Howard Lee, Emmanuel, Kelvin; 16 grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Brown will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 19976 SW 110th Place, Dunnellon, FL 34432. Viewing will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m.at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019