Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
19976 SW 110th Place
Dunnellon, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
19976 SW 110th Place
Dunnellon, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIE BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIE BEA BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIE BEA BROWN Obituary
BROWN, WILLIE BEA
Willie Bea Brown, 60, passed away on December 13, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted companion, Sherri 'SueBell;' children, Tiffany, Willie, Jr., Markey, Roderick, Kelvin, and Ammie; stepchildren, Bobby, Michael, Todd, Astyn and Kimberli; sisters, Betty, Cathy, Katie, Gloria, Jinnise, Sylvia; brothers, Howard, Jr., Arthur Jr., Howard Lee, Emmanuel, Kelvin; 16 grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Brown will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 19976 SW 110th Place, Dunnellon, FL 34432. Viewing will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m.at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -