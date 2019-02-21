Home

Willie James McBride Sr. Obituary
MCBRIDE, SR.,
WILLIE JAMES
Ocala - Willie James McBride, Sr., 70, passed away February 15, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. McBride will be held on February 23, 2019, 3:00pm, Ebenezer Independent Free Methodist Church, 5595 W. Hwy 326, Ocala, Florida. Reverend James Lumsden. Reverend Lucious Taylor will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Sellers Funeral Home, 440 S.W. Broadway Street, Ocala, Florida at 2:15pm on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
