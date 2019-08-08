|
|
MILLS, SR., WILLIE JAMES
Rev. Willie James Mills, Sr., 76, answered the Master's call on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Frances McNeal; children, Willie Mills, Jr., Wesley Mills, Valerie Wilson, Johnny Smith, Voncia Counsel, Jack Smith, Kimberly Gaddy; siblings, John H. Mills, Tases Mills, Elbert Mills, Norris E. Mills, Edward B,. Mills, Vaughn D. Mills, Annie Lee Hudson, Josephine Royster, Berthenia Banks, Cathy Mills, Mary Alice, Joyce Heflin; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A Life Celebration will be held at 2:00p.m. on August 10, 2019 at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church located at 9225 SW 27th Ave, Ocala, FL 34476. Family and friends are asked to meet at 5571 NW 27th Ave Ocala, FL (McNeal-Mills residence) at 1:15p.m. to form the funeral cortege. No viewing or wake service will be held for Pastor Willie Mills, Sr. The repast will be held at Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist church located at 96 NW 9th Ave. Ocala, FL 34475. Final arrangements entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019