|
|
QUARTERMAN, SR.,
WILLIE FRANK 72
Ocala - Willie was born to the late Thomas and Carline Quarterman in Vienna Georgia. Willie received his education in the Dooly County School System. He later moved to Florida where he met and married Edith Jenkins. Of this union, five children were born. They were married for 43 years before she went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2013. He worked for many years for Cunningham Funeral Home. He was known as the 'Grave Digger' and later in life worked for Steve Counts Construction as an asphalts engineer. He attended Saint Hawthorne Primitive Baptist Church. Willie was a big gentle giant who will be missed.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted daughter, Regina Simpson; sons, Willie Quarterman, Jr., Charles Simpson, Greg Simpson, Todd Rucker and Chester Nichols; four sisters; 15 brothers; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; stepmother, Rubbie Lee and a host of nieces, nephews and devoted friends,Bernard Smith, Horace (Joker) Campbell and Charlie Brown.
A public viewing for Willie Quarterman will be at Clark Funeral Home on June 28, 2019 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday June 30, 2019 at Clark Funeral Home at 11:00 am.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 27 to June 28, 2019