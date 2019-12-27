Home

Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY, WILLIE
Willie Stanley, 65, passed away on December 8, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories children, Tiffany Stanley, RaShaun Stanley, and Derek Stanley; sisters, Doris Grace, Ashley Stanley, and Sebrese Stanley; brothers, Glen (Elaine) Stanley, Gary Stanley, and Timothy Stanley, Sr., and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Memorial service for Mr. Stanley will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at Welcome Stranger Missionary Baptist Church located at 906 NW 9th Ave. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:30a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
