Willis Ethmer GarrettOcala - Willis Ethmer Garrett, 96, passed away October 19, 2020. He was born May 19, 1924, in Springfield, MO, to the late Isaiah Garrett and Cleo Cheek. He was self employed for many years as a Painter and Truck Driver. He served in WWII as a combat engineer in the US Army.He is preceded in death by his son, Eugene "Doc" Savage; brother Basil; sisters, Maxine and Linda. He is survived by his loving wife, Roberta Corbin "Bobbie"; brother, Jim Garrett; daughter, Lorraine Owen (David), Wanda Bradley; sons, Leland Savage (Alice), Daniel Holland (Sheryl); daughter in law, Judy Savage; sisters, Sandy, Lila; ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.He loved his country and was proud of his military service. Willis held many things close to his heart including his church and his love for Jesus. He shared his sense of humor and smile with anyone he encountered in his days. Many memories were made fishing, camping and enjoying his country he loved.Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with Pastor Ted Burrell officiating.In lieu of flowers, a gift would be appreciated to Hospice of Marion County or Ocala Springs Baptist Church 5000 NE 36th Avenue Rd Ocala, Fl 34479. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.