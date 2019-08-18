|
|
PARKS, WINNIE FAYE
Winnie Faye Parks, 87,of Ocala, Florida, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born in Rome Georgia to Parents James Taylor and Odessa Tate.
She moved to Miami and married Stan Meyer in 1951 and raised four children Debra, Jackie, Stanley and Marcia. In the early 60's, she studied was baptized as one of Jehovah Witnesses. She continued serving Jehovah until her passing.
After the death of her husband, Stan, she married Ronald Parks in 1976. She worked in Real Estate with the Keyes Company and later with the Lennar Corporation. After working in private business with her husband, Ronald, she retired and they moved to Ocala in 2008 where she became a member of the northwest Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.
She is survived by husband Ronald; daughters, Debra and Jackie; grandchildren, Kimberly Strickland, Richard McIver, and Ashely Reid; and great grandchildren, Aaron and Kassandra Winding; and beloved dog, Fawn; and cats, Sissy and Mite.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses located at 750 NW 109 Ave. Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019