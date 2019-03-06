|
FOSTER,
WOLFORD WILLIAM
Wolford William Foster, 88, died on February 26, 2019 at Advent Health in Ocala, FL. He was born on July 11, 1930 in Chicago, IL and was the son to the late James and Agnes (Scott) Foster. He was a retired Police Officer in the Panama Canal Zone. He moved to Dunnellon in 1987 from Boca Raton, FL. Wolford served our country with the United States Army and was a Mason with the Dunnellon Masonic Lodge #136. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Foster; and six siblings.
Wolford is survived by his sons, William C. Foster (Loraine L.), Panama and Scott F. Foster (Valerie L.), California; his brother, Walter Foster (Flo), Illinois; and his three grandsons.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Dunnellon Masonic Lodge #136, 20751 Powell Road, Dunnellon, FL 34431. Expressions of sympathy can be left for Wolford's family at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019