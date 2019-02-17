|
BOZEMAN SR.,
CLIFFORD WOODROW
Ocala - Woodrow Bozeman, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. When he took his last breath on earth, he opened his eyes in the presence of his Lord and Savior. He was born August 22, 1933, in Andalusia, AL, to the late Woodrow Wilson and Ethel Marie Bozeman. He worked for Independant Life Insurance Company for 37 years and was a long time member of Oakcrest Baptist Church. He was Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and leaves a legacy of his love of hunting, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by the love of his life of 62 years, Joyce; sons Woody, Jr. and his wife Marty, and David and his wife Wendy; daughters, Terri and her husband Paul, and Jennifer and her husband Bill; sister Hilda Williams and husband Tom; grandchildren, Josh (Erica), Jamie, Kaitlin (Corey), Kacie, Tray, Kyle (Carmen), Kristin (Tyler), Hanna and Hunter; and great grandchildren, Wesley, Elli, Hailey, Mason, Sawyer and Lane.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Oakcrest Baptist Church, Ocala, FL with Pastor Tony Inmon officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Anthony Cemetery, Anthony, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019