Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Resources
More Obituaries for WYATTE JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WYATTE JEFFERY JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WYATTE JEFFERY JONES Obituary
JONES, WYATTE JEFFERY
Wyatte Jeffery Jones, age 54, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born in Mobile, Alabama to the Billie Ruth Boyce Jones and the late Wyatte Jackson Jones.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Susan (Greene) Jones just two years ago.
He leaves behind his children, Mike (Alanna) Jones of Dunnellon, Florida, Jennifer (Chris Morrison) Jones of Hilliard, Florida, Jeffery (Kelsi Tremain) Jones of Hilliard, Florida; sister Jackie (Rick) Starten of Kingston, Tennessee; his mother, Billie Ruth Jones of Kingston, Tennessee; Belinda Michelle (Nathan) Gee, mother to his beloved grandchildren, William Smith Harvey, Nevaeh Michelle Jones, Emma Loralie Jones; and cherished granddaughter, Skyler 'Ed' Snyder.
Services will be held at a later date. Please share your memories and condolences at
www.oxleyheard.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WYATTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
Download Now