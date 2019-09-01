|
JONES, WYATTE JEFFERY
Wyatte Jeffery Jones, age 54, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born in Mobile, Alabama to the Billie Ruth Boyce Jones and the late Wyatte Jackson Jones.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Susan (Greene) Jones just two years ago.
He leaves behind his children, Mike (Alanna) Jones of Dunnellon, Florida, Jennifer (Chris Morrison) Jones of Hilliard, Florida, Jeffery (Kelsi Tremain) Jones of Hilliard, Florida; sister Jackie (Rick) Starten of Kingston, Tennessee; his mother, Billie Ruth Jones of Kingston, Tennessee; Belinda Michelle (Nathan) Gee, mother to his beloved grandchildren, William Smith Harvey, Nevaeh Michelle Jones, Emma Loralie Jones; and cherished granddaughter, Skyler 'Ed' Snyder.
Services will be held at a later date. Please share your memories and condolences at
www.oxleyheard.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019