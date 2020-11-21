Young Joseph Simmons, Jr.
Ocala - Young Joseph Simmons, Jr. died November 11, 2020 at Estelle's House. Joe was born in Daytona Beach on April 10, 1930. He graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1947 and spent a year at North Georgia College. He then joined the Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He married the love of his life, Sara Williamson, on June 7, 1952. They had 55 wonderful years together. Joe graduated from the University of Florida College of Law in January 1957 and joined the firm of Green and Bryant. His career spanned over 60 years. He was well respected and admired by his colleagues. Joe was a Christian and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ocala where he served in many capacities, most recently as a Deacon. He had a big smile with deep dimples and gave the best hugs! He was known as Uncle Joe or Daddy Joe to many of his friends' children and his children's friends. Joe was a Gator fan and enjoyed watching sports of all kinds. He was a voracious reader, a great conversationalist, very social, and never met a dog he didn't like! He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara in 2008, and his twin daughters Nancy Harber Simmons in 1957, and Susan Frederick Simmons in 2018. He is survived by his son, Young Joseph Simmons III, Ocala; daughters, Julie Simmons Weiss, Ocala, and Shirley Anne Simmons, Nashville, TN; and grandsons, Philip Weiss of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Weiss, Ocala, and Young Joseph Simmons IV, Ocala. Joe loved to tell stories of his early days, had an amazing recall, and spent time writing his memories which we treasure. He loved his friends and family deeply and became quite sentimental in his later years, often tearing up at a touching story. He drove himself to Daytona Beach on October 13, spent the night at a hotel on the beach, and saw the Atlantic one final time. He will be missed forever, but we were blessed to have him with us for so long. We are comforted knowing we will see him again. A celebration of a life well lived will be held at a later date. Joe had a kind spirit and a generous heart; therefore he would wish in lieu of flowers, gifts are sent to The Scleroderma Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Hospice of Marion County, United Way of Marion County, or the charity of your choice
in his honor and memory.