HENRY, YVONNE
Yvonne Henry, 78, of Ocala, passed away on Friday June 28, 2019. Yvonne Marie Dixon was born in Kingston, Jamaica on November 9, 1940. She was married to Noel George Henry on July 23, 1966. She retired from Beach Terrace Care Center in Long Beach, NY after 20 years of service. She was an active member of Assembly of God and enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking.
She is survived by her spouse of 52 years, Noel Henry; children, Patrick (Sherlon), Paul, Stephen (Kenya), Sharon, Joel (Tracy) and AnnMarie (Charles); 27 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Her sisters, nieces, nephews and a host of friends and church family that will miss her.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Roberts Bruce Chapel West 6241 SW SR 200 in Ocala. Services will follow on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Marion Oaks Assembly of God 13977 SW 32nd Terrace, Ocala. Following services she will be laid to rest at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019
