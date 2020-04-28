Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
848 SE 58th Ave.
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for YVONNE SUTTON-COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YVONNE JANICE SUTTON-COLEMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
YVONNE JANICE SUTTON-COLEMAN Obituary
SUTTON-COLEMAN, YVONNE JANICE
Yvonne Janice Sutton-Coleman, 79, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, David R. Coleman (Shirley), Thaddeus F. Coleman (Shijuana), Bessie L. Coleman, Yvonne Coleman-Lewis (Melvin), Lurainie N. Coleman, Sheldonia S. Coleman, Theophilus Coleman (Inez) and Virginia E. Coleman-Francis (Kirk), 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Coleman will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00p.m. in Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church located at 848 SE 58th Ave. Ocala, FL 34480. The service will be live streamed by Willie Robinson. Visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of YVONNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -