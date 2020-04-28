|
|
SUTTON-COLEMAN, YVONNE JANICE
Yvonne Janice Sutton-Coleman, 79, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, David R. Coleman (Shirley), Thaddeus F. Coleman (Shijuana), Bessie L. Coleman, Yvonne Coleman-Lewis (Melvin), Lurainie N. Coleman, Sheldonia S. Coleman, Theophilus Coleman (Inez) and Virginia E. Coleman-Francis (Kirk), 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Coleman will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00p.m. in Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church located at 848 SE 58th Ave. Ocala, FL 34480. The service will be live streamed by Willie Robinson. Visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020