SKELTON,
ZANETTA J. WENGER
Zanetta J. Wenger Skelton passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Legacy House in Ocala, Florida surrounded by her family. She was born September 28, 1957 in Philadelphia, PA to Aubrey and Kathryn (Shaw) Wenger. Zanetta moved to Key West, Florida with her mother and sisters in 1968. She was a 1975 graduate of Key West High School.
Zanetta is predeceased by her mother, Kathryn Griffin; her father, Aubrey Wenger; and her daughter, Galen Skelton.
She is survived by her loving partner, Glenn Easterly; her son, Garrett (Ashley) Skelton; grandchildren, Tristan and Carson Skelton; sisters, Colette (Wayne Guillotte) Lacombe and Juliette (Jose) Torres; nephew, Scott (AnnMarie) St. Clair; niece, Alexis (Dallas) Markham; nephews, Anthony (T.J.) Gerich (Rachel) and Adam Gerich (Alexa); great nephew, Dawson Markham.
Zanetta devoted her life to taking care of her family, her animals and then her patients. Early on in her life, she had a great passion for animals. She worked with the local veterinarian, Dr. Dean in Key West while she was in high school. Her passion for helping others led her to a career of Occupational Therapist after losing her daughter in 1991. Zanetta left Key West in 1997 and moved to Dunnellon, FL where she was able to build her dream home with stables allowing her to have her beloved horses Diamanté and Elliot with her. She was employed at Ocala Advent Health Hospital as an Occupational Therapist where she made numerous friends with her co-workers and patients. She leaves behind a legacy of countless lifelong friends that she met in her many walks of life and especially the neighborhood gang that was her family growing up.
The family of Zanetta wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Legacy House, Hospice of Marion County for their excellent care.
Zanetta was cremated per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations may be considered to the Legacy House, Hospice of Marion County or .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020