Zayvien Evans

Sir Zayvien Evans passed away on October 30, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Lakiria Mickerson, father, Ronald Evans, Jr., siblings, King Mickerson, Zoel Evans, Ki'Yel Evans, Ziyein Evans and Ja'Zyla Evans; grandparents, Ronald (Chiquita) Evans, Sr., Kimothy (Delta) Modican, Geleana (Ben) Adams, Timothy Harvey and Geraldine Adkins and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm at Snow's Funeral Ministry and graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 1:00 pm at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Reddick, FL. In order to attend any of the services you must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry " providing a memory that will never fade.



