|
|
HANCOCK, ZELMA
Ocala - Zelma (Adcock) Hancock, 93, passed away on September 16, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1926 in Moultrie, Georgia to Jim Adcock and Nancy (Hogan) Adcock. Zelma enjoyed serving the Lord, gardening, fishing, playing the lottery, scratch offs and slot machines. She loved traveling but never had a drivers license her entire life! She was a wonderful mother and grandmother to all. Zelma's magnetic personality was loved by many and her caring ways will be missed by all.
She is preceded by her parents; husband, James Monroe Hancock; sons, Larry Wayne Hancock and Richard Durell Hancock; and grandson, Christopher Hancock.
She is survived by her son, Gary J. Hancock; daughters, Patricia (Hancock) Hyatt and Gail (Hancock) Chester (Tony Chester); grandchildren, Tammy (Hyatt) Albright, Heath Chester, Cory Hancock, Jeremy Hancock, Wendy (Chester) Weinsheimer and Lisa Shutte, Molly Albright and Jake Albright; and many great-grand children.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida. Interment to follow in Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019