HALE, ZENTA V.
Zenta V. Hale, 95, passed away on September 2, 2019. Born in Riga, Latvia on November 18, 1923, survived the German and Russian invasion of her country during WWII. In 1947, met Gerald Hale, an engineer and married in 1948. A world traveler she and her husband lived in many parts of the world. Settling in NJ, she graduated from Rutgers University and spoke five languages. She taught high school English at St. Pius HS in Piscataway, NJ and was beloved by her many students. She retired to Ocala in 1989.
Survivors are her daughter, Kristina Dann; son-in-law, Thomas Dann; and her beloved dog, Luke.
No services are scheduled.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019