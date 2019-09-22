Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ZENTA HALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ZENTA V. HALE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ZENTA V. HALE Obituary
HALE, ZENTA V.
Zenta V. Hale, 95, passed away on September 2, 2019. Born in Riga, Latvia on November 18, 1923, survived the German and Russian invasion of her country during WWII. In 1947, met Gerald Hale, an engineer and married in 1948. A world traveler she and her husband lived in many parts of the world. Settling in NJ, she graduated from Rutgers University and spoke five languages. She taught high school English at St. Pius HS in Piscataway, NJ and was beloved by her many students. She retired to Ocala in 1989.
Survivors are her daughter, Kristina Dann; son-in-law, Thomas Dann; and her beloved dog, Luke.
No services are scheduled.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ZENTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.