1/1
Alfred Coel
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Coel

Oconto - Alfred Ronald Coel, 81, passed away November 8, 2020 at Rennes West in Peshtigo. Al was born April 1, 1939 in Green Bay to the late Arthur and Flornece (Orde) Coel. He married Betty Lucas July 7, 1970. Al and his brothers were triplets, and together they were 3rd generation commercial fishermen and owned Coel Fisheries.

Al is survived by his children, Ronald (Dawn) Coel, Kathy (Miguel) Gancedo, Marlene Stanley, Mick (Janet) Lucas, Wanda (Larry) Martens, Linda (Bill) Stark, Julie (Greg) Moore; sister-in-law, Roseann Coel; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; two brothers, Art and Arnie; two sisters, Betty and Mary; two brothers-in-law, Maynard and Ben; sister-in-law, Lola; and niece, Kim Frewerd.

In accordance with Al's wishes there will be no services. There are numerous "locals" who will toast and remember him over a cup of coffee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 9 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
217 Congress St
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gallagher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved