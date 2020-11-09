Alfred Coel
Oconto - Alfred Ronald Coel, 81, passed away November 8, 2020 at Rennes West in Peshtigo. Al was born April 1, 1939 in Green Bay to the late Arthur and Flornece (Orde) Coel. He married Betty Lucas July 7, 1970. Al and his brothers were triplets, and together they were 3rd generation commercial fishermen and owned Coel Fisheries.
Al is survived by his children, Ronald (Dawn) Coel, Kathy (Miguel) Gancedo, Marlene Stanley, Mick (Janet) Lucas, Wanda (Larry) Martens, Linda (Bill) Stark, Julie (Greg) Moore; sister-in-law, Roseann Coel; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; two brothers, Art and Arnie; two sisters, Betty and Mary; two brothers-in-law, Maynard and Ben; sister-in-law, Lola; and niece, Kim Frewerd.
In accordance with Al's wishes there will be no services. There are numerous "locals" who will toast and remember him over a cup of coffee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
