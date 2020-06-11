Allen Earl Kopczynski
1935 - 2020
Allen Earl Kopczynski

Stiles - Allen Earl Kopczynski, 85, Stiles, died unexpectedly Wednesday June 10, 2020, at his home. He was born March 27, 1935 in Spruce to George and Libby (Blazek) Kopczynski. On Nov 3, 1956, Allen was united in marriage to Helen Hanna. She preceded him in death on Nov 4, 1991. After high school, Allen served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1962. On June 6, 1993, Allen wed Judith Martin at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls. Allen was employed as a cheesemaker at Springside Cheese and later worked at Door County Dairy, Rosholt Cheese Factory, Northeastern Wisconsin Creamery, Cruisers, True Value Hardware and retired as the custodian of Washington Middle School,Oconto Falls, in 1998. Allen was active in the community. He was a member of St Anthony Parish as well a member of the American Legion Post 523-Abrams. He served as Town of Stiles Supervisor as well as zoning administrator for Oconto County. Al also just enjoyed sitting on the deck in Stiles at "Wintergreen Flats" watching the birds, turkeys, deer and squirrels. He also enjoyed napping, driving his John Deere lawn mower, puttering in the garage, fishing and spending time in the woods. In time, his memory slowly started to rob him of everything he remembered and loved.

Allen is survived by his wife, Judy; six children and their spouses, Steve Kopczynski, Jean (Tom) Schreder, Janice (Jay) Boucher, Diane (Craig) Patz, Mark (Therese) Kopczynski, Susan (John) Gonnering; four step-children, Cathy (Nick) Wold, James (Chris) Schefdore, David (Cathy) Schefdore, Bruce (Kristy) Schefdore; 28 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, George (Mary Jane) Kopczynski; a sister, Mary Ann (Leonard) Konop, his in-laws, Mary( Jim) Vandeusen, Jack (Cindi) Martin, Dean (Molly) Martin, Linda Martin, Sue Cashman; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Allen was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen, his parents, a sister, Helen, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Lu Martin; two brothers-in-law, Bill (Katie) Martin, Ken Martin.

Friends may call at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 253 N. Franklin St, Oconto Falls on Saturday June 13, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 12 Noon. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday at the church with the Rev Joel Sember officiating. Burial with Veterans Honors will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Klondike.

Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com.

Thank-You and our prayers to all caregivers. May God bless you and give you comfort, patience and peace.






Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
