Audrey Norgaard
Green Bay - Audrey Norgaard, 93, Green Bay, passed away November 19, 2019. Born on July 9, 1926, in Milwaukee, she is the daughter of the late George and Emma Laun. She married James Norgaard in 1948, in Michigan and he preceded her in death on July 17, 2000. In her younger years she worked as a florist and later owned Norgaard Super Club in Lakewood for many years. Audrey enjoyed spending winters in Florida.
She is survived by her son, Jeffery (Roberta) Norgaard; one grandchild, Devin (Nelson) Palomaki.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; four brothers and three sisters.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason St., Saturday, December from 1 PM until the time of the funeral at 3 PM. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice, Rennes, especially the girls on the 100 wing.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 22 to Dec. 4, 2019