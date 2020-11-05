Audrey WoodworthOconto - Audrey Jean Woodworth 82, of Oconto passed away on November 4, 2020. She was born to the late Norman and Pearl Brabant on April 13, 1938. She graduated from Lena High School. After school she married the love of her life Oren Woodworth on August 25, 1956. Audrey raised six children and took care of their household. She enjoyed embroidering and crocheting as well as cooking and baking. In her later years she loved to go camping with Oren and their many camping friends. She is survived by Tim (Rita Zehr) Woodworth, Judy (Robert) Colosimo, Steven (Janette) Woodworth, Gail (Brian Faucett) Woodworth, Patti-Jo (Jeff) Ernst, daughter in law Mary Ann Woodworth, 16 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Oren, son Jeffrey Woodworth and great granddaughter Ariana. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Holy Trinity Church in Oconto on Wednesday November 11th from 10AM - 1PM. The service will be at 1 PM. Audrey will be laid to rest at the Oconto Catholic Cemetery.