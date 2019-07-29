|
Barbara A. Seefeldt
Lena - Barbara Ann Seefeldt, 88, of Lena, passed away July 27, 2019 at Oconto Bellin Health. Born February 8, 1931 daughter of the late Elroy and Flora (Feske) Brabender, she married Hilbert H. Seefeldt February 12, 1949 at St. John's Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death July 25, 2016. Barbara was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting and knitting.
She is survived by, 7 children, Brenda (Kenneth) Severa; Elaine (Kenneth) Marshall; Barbara Jean Sandberg; Daryl (Susan) Seefeldt;
Marshall (Kris) Seefeldt; Wayne (Michelle) Seefeldt; and Joel Jon Seefeldt; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by, a brother, Elroy (Ann) Brabender Jr; 3 sisters, Connie (Stan) Ostrenga; Susan Squier; and Marlene Fellner; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Leo (Cecile) Seefeldt; sister-in-law, Doris Seefeldt and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by, 2 infant daughters, a grandson, a great-great-granddaughter; a sister; 4 brothers-in-law; and a sister-in-law.
Visitation was held Thursday, August 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in Grover with Pastor Dan Sargent officiating. Burial was in St. John's Cemetery. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from July 29 to Aug. 7, 2019