Barbara Christine Lundquist
Washington DC - Barbara Christine Lundquist was born December 14, 1933, the beloved daughter of the late Sigfred and Victoria (Asplund) of Mountain. Barbara passed in December at the age of 84 and will be forever remembered for her never wavering faith, kind gentle spirit, quiet strength and unconditional love and support.
She is survived by brother Ned O. of Mountain, nephews, Brent (Connie) of Oklahoma, Steve (Julie) of Appleton, Ned J. (Sharon) of Milwaukee, great niece Chelsea, great nephews, Tim (Vanessa), Shane, Brandon, Mike and Chris.
Barbara graduated from the Suring High School in 1952, UW Madison undergrad in 1958 and a earned an M.S. from the University of Michigan in 1959. She then accepted a position and ventured to Washington DC where she lived for 59 years, retiring in 1985.
During her life she enjoyed many trips back to Wisconsin. Caring for parents, visiting relatives and friends and volunteering at Tabor Lutheran Church, Mountain, where she was confirmed in September of 1948.
Her lifelong passions included spoiling her cats, Kitty and Buffy, game shows, news, mysteries, puzzles, supporting animal rescue and feeding any animals she encountered.
Memorial donations can be made to Tabor Lutheran Church, Mountain or the Oconto Area Humane Society.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on May 22, 2019