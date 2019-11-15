|
|
Barbara Kahler
Suring - Barbara Lee Kahler, 81, Suring, died unexpectedly on Monday November 11, 2019. Barb was born on March 15, 1938 in Denmark, WI to the late Thomas and Dorothy (Virgin) Young. She married Donald L. Kahler on August 22, 1959. Together they had five children and later divorced.
Barb worked as a Nursing Assistant at Bellin Hospital for many years and later retiring from Bellin Home Health Care. After moving to Suring, she continued working at Krist Oil. Barb was known as "Mom", "Grandma" or "Granny" to many. She was spunky, had a great sense of humor, and an uncanny way of telling you exactly what she was thinking. Barb will be greatly missed by many including her little buddies Tanner and Gypsy.
Barb loved and spoiled all of her animals. She enjoyed bird-watching and gardening, and was especially proud of her flower garden. Barb also enjoyed taking care of her cats. Spending thousands feeding, and caring for them, and working with Cats Anonymous getting them spayed, and neutered.
Barb is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Brenda (Chuck) Tauscher, Suring, (Nora (Derek) Leisner, Levi and Evan): Sandra (Dana Dudley) Kahler, Seymour, (Jay Wagner-Kahler, Sadi (Henry Yandrasits) Dudley, and Kale Dudley): Becky Kahler, Fremont, (Amber (Jeremy) White, Autumn (Jared Staszak) Thyssen, Westynn: and Wyatt Thyssen): Lisa (Mark) Cygan, Green Bay, (Kayla (Jason) Steinfeldt, Hunter and Emma: and Steven (Mauri Princl) Cygan): and Donald (Dana) Kahler, Gillett, (Leeland Kahler, Elizabeth Kahler, Oaklynn: and Samantha Kahler). Barb is further survived by sisters Janice Remiker and Judith (Steve) Champeau, her brother Thomas (Ruth) Young, a brother-in-law Ervin Stuckart, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Anna Marie, her sister Carol Stuckart, a brother-in-law Paul Remiker, and her niece Karen Young.
As her wish, the family will hold a private memorial service. A special thank-you to Swedberg Funeral Home and everyone who assisted the family.
www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 15 to Nov. 27, 2019