|
|
Barbara Moeller
Oconto - Barbara Moeller, 80, Oconto, passed away January 22, 2020. Born December 2, 1939, in Oconto, she is the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Helmer) Reed. She graduated from Oconto High School in 1957. Barbara worked for 18 years at Thompsons County Market in Oconto where she was called "Lucky" "scratch, scratch". She loved lottery tickets, playing Yahtzee, watching birds, watching the Packers, and playing Bingo.
She is survived by her two children, Kerry (Mike) Sconzert, and John (Angel) Moeller; eight grandchildren, Renee, Kaycee, Kate, Scott, Libby, Dylan, Jacob, and Rachel; great grandchild, Carly; two Goddaughters, Paula and Debbie; two siblings, Jim (Shirley) Reed, Jane (Jeff) Larmay; sister-in-law, Sue Reed; special cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Scott and Rich Moeller; two brothers, Steve and Robert; great nephew, Jonathan Reed.
Visitation will be held at United Methodist Church, 641 Washington St., Oconto, Friday, January 31 at 11 AM until the time of the service at 2 PM with Pastor Frederik Schulz officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Bay in Oconto especially Stephanie for their excellent care, Unity Hospice and all the family and friends that visited Mom and brought her treats. She loved having little ones visiting her especially Parker, James, Laine, Nolan, Brody, Amelia "Millie", and Everley.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020