Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Moeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Moeller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Moeller Obituary
Barbara Moeller

Oconto - Barbara Moeller, 80, Oconto, passed away January 22, 2020. Born December 2, 1939, in Oconto, she is the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Helmer) Reed. She graduated from Oconto High School in 1957. Barbara worked for 18 years at Thompsons County Market in Oconto where she was called "Lucky" "scratch, scratch". She loved lottery tickets, playing Yahtzee, watching birds, watching the Packers, and playing Bingo.

She is survived by her two children, Kerry (Mike) Sconzert, and John (Angel) Moeller; eight grandchildren, Renee, Kaycee, Kate, Scott, Libby, Dylan, Jacob, and Rachel; great grandchild, Carly; two Goddaughters, Paula and Debbie; two siblings, Jim (Shirley) Reed, Jane (Jeff) Larmay; sister-in-law, Sue Reed; special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Scott and Rich Moeller; two brothers, Steve and Robert; great nephew, Jonathan Reed.

Visitation will be held at United Methodist Church, 641 Washington St., Oconto, Friday, January 31 at 11 AM until the time of the service at 2 PM with Pastor Frederik Schulz officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Bay in Oconto especially Stephanie for their excellent care, Unity Hospice and all the family and friends that visited Mom and brought her treats. She loved having little ones visiting her especially Parker, James, Laine, Nolan, Brody, Amelia "Millie", and Everley.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -