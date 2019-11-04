|
|
Beatrice Weigelt
Mountain - Beatrice A. Weigelt, age 90 of Mountain, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beatrice was born on November 29, 1928 to the late Sebastian and Margaret (Wehrenberg) Guldan. On August 7, 1948, Beatrice married Eugene Weigelt. Together they raised their family in Fond du Lac. In 1978, Beatrice and Eugene moved to Mountain after Eugene's retirement. Beatrice enjoyed canning, crocheting, baking and taking care of her grandchildren.
Beatrice is survived by her 2 sons, Mark Weigelt of Mountain and James (Darci) Weigelt of Menominee, MI; 6 grandchildren, Julie, Jeremy, James Jr., Tawnya, Sebastian, and Emma; 3 great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, James and Riley; great-great-granddaughter, Violet; sister, Margaret (Jake) Schommer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; daughter, Susan Capsack; 2 brothers, Roland Guldan and Bernie Guldan; sister, Katy Rady.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for Beatrice at a later date. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice and its staff for the care and compassion given to Beatrice during her time of need.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13, 2019