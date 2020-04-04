|
Bernice Ellmann
Green Bay - Bernice Ellmann, 90, formerly of Oconto, WI passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 peacefully at home in Green Bay after a long battle with cancer. She was born January 8, 1930 in Menominee, MI to Chester and Dora (Vogltanz) DeVoe. Bernice was a graduate of Menominee High School in 1948, and she furthered her education at the Cradle School of Infant Care in Evanston, IL. Bernice married Paul Ellmann on Jan 3, 1953 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Menominee, MI.
Bernice was always a caregiver. She assisted her husband in the family business while raising their four children. Bernice enjoyed playing cards, bingo, working jigsaw puzzles, and having her family nearby. Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling the United States with her husband.
Bernice was a member of the American Legion Auxillary, Post 74, in Oconto. She was also a former member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oconto, and most recently a member at St. Jude Catholic Church in Green Bay.
Bernice is survived by her husband of 67 years, Paul Ellmann; four daughters, Jean Hansen, Peshtigo, Mary Kay (Rick) Knutson, Green Bay, Karen (Jody) Drewry, Madison, and Nancy (Robin) Pritzl, Little Suamico; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Francis, Milwaukee; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ralph (Chet) DeVoe, Menominee; sisters, Lorraine Fowler, Texas, Marie DeVoe, Menominee; son-in-law, Gary Hansen.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, services will be private. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Groteluschen, the staff at Unity Hospice, and the caregivers at Home instead for their gentle, compassionate care.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Apr. 4 to Apr. 15, 2020