Betty J. Opgenorth
Lakewood, formerly of Sheboygan Falls - Betty Jane Opgenorth, 91, of Lakewood, formerly of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Betty was born on July 25, 1927, in Sheboygan, to Fred and Flora (Sachse) Drews. Betty was a 1945 graduate of Sheboygan Central High School. On October 25, 1947, Betty married Earl Opgenorth at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Betty was employed at Pine Haven Christian Homes for 19 years as a Cook and housekeeper.
Betty was an active member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls, and St. John's Lutheran Church in Lakewood. Betty enjoyed knitting, crocheting prayer shawls, quilting, and baking.
Betty is survived by her husband, Earl; daughter, Karen (Brad Rothe) Opgenorth of Milwaukee; son, Terry (Diane) Opgenorth of Mayville; daughter-in-law, Shirley Opgenorth of Green Bay; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Carol Drews of Sheboygan, and Marian (Harold) Filbrandt of South Haven, MI. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Opgenorth; son, Mark Opgenorth; infant son, Steven; brother, Fred Drews; parents-in-law, Anton and Vera Opgenorth.
A time of visitation to celebrate Betty's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls from 10-12pm. A private family inurnment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. John Lutheran in Lakewood. A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for St. Paul's Lutheran Church, St. John's Lutheran Church, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or .
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their care and compassion they gave to Betty.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
Published in Oconto County Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019