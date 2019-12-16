|
|
Betty Spice
Lena - Betty J. Spice, 83, formerly of Lena, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Betty was born June 6, 1936 in Oconto to the late Otto and Frieda (Ziemer) Ellman. She married Clarence Spice September 10, 1955. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2016.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Tanis (Steve) Brennan, Sandy (Eric) Kurowski, Betsy (Chad) Markiewicz; three sons, Scott Spice, Mitch (Amy Blaser) Spice, Craig (Lori) Spice; two sisters, Dorothy Schlosser and Marion "Dolly" Nerenhausen; eighteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and special Godchild Lisa Schlorhaufer. She was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Spice; and eight brothers and sisters.
The family will receive relatives and friends at First American Lutheran Church, Oconto, from 12 noon to 2 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2 PM Thursday at church with Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019