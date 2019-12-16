Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Spice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Spice

Betty Spice Obituary
Betty Spice

Lena - Betty J. Spice, 83, formerly of Lena, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Betty was born June 6, 1936 in Oconto to the late Otto and Frieda (Ziemer) Ellman. She married Clarence Spice September 10, 1955. He preceded her in death on December 13, 2016.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Tanis (Steve) Brennan, Sandy (Eric) Kurowski, Betsy (Chad) Markiewicz; three sons, Scott Spice, Mitch (Amy Blaser) Spice, Craig (Lori) Spice; two sisters, Dorothy Schlosser and Marion "Dolly" Nerenhausen; eighteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and special Godchild Lisa Schlorhaufer. She was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Spice; and eight brothers and sisters.

The family will receive relatives and friends at First American Lutheran Church, Oconto, from 12 noon to 2 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2 PM Thursday at church with Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019
