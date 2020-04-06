|
|
Bonnie C. Fischer
Plainfield - Bonnie C. Fischer, age 64, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at Theda Care Center in Neenah.
She was born August 2, 1955 in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of Keith and Genevieve (Bannach) Slack. She married James A. Fischer on October 31, 1998.
Bonnie was a cook at multiple restaurants through the years in the Plover and Stevens Point area. She also worked many years at Hamerski Farms in Plover.
She is survived by her husband, James Fischer; her children, Shaun (Adam) Cantrell, Andy (Jenny) Wilkinson, Brian (Renee) Fischer, Tracy (Randy) Pillsbury, Kelly Diaz; her 12 grandchildren; her loving siblings, Allen Slack, Barbara Griffin, Deborah Arnold, Judy (Robert) Helgemo, Colleen (Frank) Wolosek; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Keith and Warren "Skip" Slack and two sister, Sharon Nieman and Patricia Schulz.
Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences with Bonnie's family.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Apr. 6 to Apr. 15, 2020