Bradley Lipp
Oconto - Bradley Michael Lipp "Brady", 66, of Oconto passed away July 4, 2020. The son of Mike and Loretta Lipp was born on July 10, 1953. Brady was a life-long resident of Oconto. He loved his place on the shore of the bay. He was a self-employed seafood salesman for his entire career. Relationships were important to him. He was a friend to many. Brady was fun-loving and enjoyed socializing. Card playing was one of his favorite activities. His loud laugh, after sharing a story or joke, was contagious. Brady enjoyed years of boating, golfing and snowmobiling. He loved his many dogs. His dog, L. S., especially enjoyed going for walks and rides with him.
Brady is survived by his wife, Marie, of 40 years. Although they didn't have children of their own, they had 14 nieces and 11 nephews of whom he was proud. His siblings: Cathy (Philip) Augustine; Marsha (Robert) Hermsen; Carla (Steven) Woods; Gayle (J. Bradley) Hanes; Bryan (Lisa) Lipp; Brenda Zimanek. Marie's siblings: Roger (Sonya) Tiegs; Edward Tiegs; Carol (Scott) Rouer; Joseph (Kelly) Tiegs; Rosemary (Bill) Tiegs; Robert (Tammy) Tiegs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Loretta Lipp and his in-laws Ralph Tiegs and Yvonne Tiegs, brother-in-law, Kenneth Zimanek, and nephew, Christopher Tiegs.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 1 to 4 PM Friday, July 10, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted 4 PM Friday at the funeral home, on what would have been his 67th birthday, by Rev. Craig Alwin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
in Brady's name.