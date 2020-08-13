1/1
Brandon Heimke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon Heimke

Lena - Brandon Heimke, 24, formerly of Lena, passed away Tuesday Aug 11, 2020. He was born May 25, 1996 in Sheboygan. Brandon graduated from Lena High School, Class of 2014. After graduation he began working at Premier Bleachers. Most recently, he was employed by Delta Force PI Security. He served as a sergeant and was assigned to Marinette Marine. Brandon was a member of First American Lutheran Church in Oconto for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and video games. Brandon enjoyed working with electronics and was a causal inventor.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Thomas and Debra Heimke; a sister, Chelsey (Mason Vandenbush) Heimke; Paternal grandmother, Shelby Heimke; Maternal grandparents, Venna and Russel Dreshek; his birth grandparents, Cliff and Barb, Lila and Frank; a niece, Carson Vandenbush; aunts and uncles, David Dreshek, Tim and Cathy Heimke, Jeff and Dawn Heimke, David (Sandy Klein) Heimke, Sheila and Rob Uelmen; his birth parents, Kathy (Mike) Boushley, Jason Brown; special friends, Andrew and Elizabeth Foley and their son, Alvin, Ryan Ostrenga; many special cousins and other relatives and friends.

Brandon was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Russell Heimke; cousins, River Heimke and Kelly Belleau; a great aunt, Shirley Hanson.

Services were held at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, Lena, on Sunday Aug. 16, 2020. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery in Lena.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com

A special word of thanks to the Peshtigo Police Dept., Oconto Co. Sheriffs Dept., Murphy Development, and our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers for all of your outreach, love and support during this difficult and tragic time in our lives. Thank-You Tom and Debi






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oconto County Reporter from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena
438 W. Main Street
Lena, WI 54139
920-829-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 14, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 13, 2020
Awe Debi and Family, my heart breaks for you. I'm so so sorry to hear of your loss. Big Big hugs. May the lord wrap his arms around all of you, and help you through this terrible tragedy.
Shirley Sutrick
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved