Burton Loyd Kieffer
Lena - Burton Loyd Kieffer, 88, Lena, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday Oct 3, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on the family farm in Lena on Sept 27, 1932 to Loyd and Helen (Dahlquist) Kieffer. In 1939, the family moved to Sunland Tujuna, CA to help support the pending war effort. They returned back to Lena in 1945. Burton graduated from Lena High School and went on to attend college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He completed his first year here before being drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In the army, he was assigned to the SCARWAF division and spent the majority of his service time at Rhein-Main Air Force base in Germany as a draftsman and assisted in the design of runways. He concluded his military service in Fort Collins, CO where he assisted soldiers returning from overseas. After the service, Burton worked briefly in Milwaukee and Los Angeles before returning to the family farm in Lena. He remained a farmer in Lena until his retirement. While farming, Burton also worked as a millwright where repaired and rebuilt paper milling machines and other machinery across the United States. Burton enjoyed his retirement by picking mushrooms, making wine, going on the occasional casino trip, hunting, and trips to area thrift stores.
Burton is survived by a brother, Jonathan F. Kieffer, Granda Hills, CA; Jon's children, Scott E. Kieffer, Seattle, WA, Ann Kieffer Gonzalez, Bluffton, SC, Lee A. Kieffer, Garnet Valley, PA; a very special friend, Janey; close friend, Kurt Hensberger; other relatives and many friends. Burton was a loving father to five step children, Amy, Liane, Robert Jr., Kristie and Patricia;
Burton was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were held at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena on Saturday Oct 10, 2020. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oconto Falls.
